AbbnyPD Weekend Recap – January 23 to 26 – Armed Assault on Officer, Impaired Charges

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – vWeekend Recap: January 23rd to January 26th

Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. and Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 301 calls for service. Overall, it was a relatively steady weekend.

Friday Night

Officers were kept very busy on Friday evening with a series of proactive enforcement efforts. What began as a routine traffic stop for erratic driving escalated when the passenger became assaultive toward police as officers attempted to detain him. During the struggle, the passenger attempted to reach for a knife concealed in his waistband. He was safely taken into custody and is now facing criminal charges. In addition to this incident, officers arrested three individuals on outstanding warrants, located two impaired drivers, and completed several other traffic related enforcement actions. Our Gang Crime Unit was also conducting proactive patrols as part of Operation Community Shield.

Saturday

On Saturday, dayshift officers located an occupied stolen vehicle parked at Albert Dyck Park. Both occupants were arrested without incident and are now facing criminal charges. Saturday overnight, proactive work under Operation Community Shield continued, with officers conducting numerous high visibility checks throughout the city.

Sunday

Sunday’s dayshift was relatively routine, giving officers an opportunity to focus on ongoing investigations. Overnight, additional officers were brought in to continue proactive enforcement efforts under Operation Community Shield. A total of 86 high visibility patrols and safety checks were completed, and a random roadblock was also conducted during the night.

Weekend Call Summary:

11 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

9 – Assaults

4 – Missing Person Reports

1 – Break & Enters

22 – Thefts

6 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to: 4 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 26 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 9 individuals were held in custody.