2026 Earlybird RV Show and Sale at TRADEX in Abbotsford from February 19 – 22

Abbotsford – For more than three decades, the Earlybird RV Show & Sale has inspired British Columbians to explore more, travel farther, and embrace the freedom of the open road. In 2026, Western Canada’s must-attend RV event returns to TRADEX in Abbotsford from February 19th–22nd, inviting visitors to Dream Big and turn travel inspiration into real-world adventure.

As the region’s premier RV showcase, the Earlybird RV Show & Sale brings together the largest selection of recreational vehicles in Western Canada, top regional dealerships, industry experts, and outdoor lifestyle brands, all under one roof. More than a sale, the 2026 show delivers an immersive, experience-led event that celebrates the RV lifestyle and the possibilities it unlocks.

“Dream Big is an invitation for people to imagine where RV travel can take them next, from weekend escapes close to home to extended journeys across Canada and beyond,” says Mandi Brix, Show Director for the Earlybird RV Show & Sale. “Whether you’re a first-time RV buyer or a seasoned road tripper, the show is designed to inspire, educate, and offer hands-on experiences that help turn big travel dreams into achievable plans.”

Attendees can explore over 200 of the latest RV models, ranging from lightweight, budget-friendly trailers to luxury motorhomes built for long-term travel. With over 120,000 square feet of floor space featuring indoor and outdoor displays, the Earlybird RV Show showcases the full spectrum of RV living.

Beyond the vehicles, more than 25 exhibitors will feature the latest in RV accessories, camping gear, outdoor products, and travel solutions, making the show a one-stop destination for anyone passionate about life on the road.

Rooted in British Columbia’s love of adventure and the outdoors, the Earlybird RV Show reflects the freedom, flexibility, and discovery that RV travel offers. Through interactive displays, engaging seminars, experiential activations, and real-world RV storytelling, attendees will gain relatable inspiration drawn from authentic RV journeys and modern travel lifestyles.

From families planning their first camping trip to retirees mapping out cross-country adventures, the Earlybird RV Show is designed for people of all ages and experience levels to Dream Big!

EVENT DETAILS:

Location: Tradex – Fraser Valley Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford, BC

Dates:

Thursday, February 19th 10:00am-8:00pm

Friday, February 20 th 10:00am-8:00pm

10:00am-8:00pm Saturday, February 21st 10:00am-8:00pm

Sunday, February 22nd 10:00am-5:00pm

Tickets:

Adult 1-day Admission (ages 18-59) $15.00

Senior 1-day Admission (ages 60+) $13.00

Youth 1-day Admission (ages 6-17) $12.00

Family Pack 1-day Admission (2-Adults, 3-Kids) – $42.00

Multi-Day Pass – $20.00

Parking – $10.70

Tickets and exclusive multi-day passes are available online now! For more information, visit rvshowscanada.ca or call 604-870-4678.