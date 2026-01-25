UFV Sports Saturday – Men’s Basketball Completes Weekend Sweep of UBC

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – MBB: O’Connor scores 27 as Cascades finish weekend sweep of No. 3 ranked UBC

It was an alumni night to remember for Bennett O’Connor and the UFV Cascades men’s basketball team, as they broke out their UCFV inspired retro blue jerseys and defeated the nation’s No. 3 ranked team, the UBC Thunderbirds, for the second consecutive day.



UFV’s 90-79 win boosts the team’s record to 11-6 in Canada West, as they try to chase down the 12-4 Thunderbrds for second in the Canada West pacific division and a chance to host in the playoffs.

The Cascades had not swept UBC in a weekend since November of 2013.

WBB: Cascades fall in defensive battle to UBC

The UFV Cascades limited the UBC Thunderbirds offence, but found their own scoring hard to come by on Saturday as they fell in a defensive battle 51-36 on alumni night at the UFV Athletic Centre.

UBC improves to 12-4 with the win, while the Cascades fall to 8-9 in Canada West play this season.

MVB: Cascades start strong but fall in four to WolfPack

The UFV Cascades got off to a flying start by taking the opening set, but three straight set wins by the hosting TRU WolfPack gave them the 3-1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20) victory on Saturday in Kamloops. The win improves TRU’s record to 6-10 on the season, while UFV drops to 0-14.

WVB: Cascades split weekend with No. 4-ranked WolfPack

After a five set win the previous night, the UFV Cascades fell just short in a four setter (25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 21-25) to the U SPORTS No. 4 ranked TRU WolfPack on Saturday in Kamloops.

The result sees TRU move to 11-4 on the season to sit third in Canada West. Meanwhile UFV stays in seventh position at 8-5.