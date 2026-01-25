New Fluoroscopy (Pain Management)Technology Now in Service at CGH

Chilliwack (Fraser Health) – A new fluoroscopy technology is now in service at Chilliwack General Hospital, supporting important diagnostic exams with more precise imaging and improved efficiency.

The updated technology allows staff to resume high demand procedures such as joint injections, which play an important role in helping people manage pain and mobility issues. The Siemens ARTIS ZE includes updated technology offering more precise imaging, lower radiation levels and an ergonomic design that supports both patient comfort and staff workflow.

In the coming weeks, the hospital will begin offering modified barium swallow studies for the first time in Chilliwack. These will assess swallowing difficulties following a stroke, neurological or age-related conditions and helps speech language pathologists develop individualized treatment plans.

Training for the modified barium swallow studies is underway, with medical imaging technologists and speech language pathologists completing the required learning and supervised cases.

The upgrade was made possible with support from Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, helping strengthen access to care close to home for the Chilliwack community.