Mr. Crowley’s Ozzy Experience, Wednesday March 25 at the Hub International Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – All Aboard !!!!!!

Mr. Crowley’s Ozzy Experience is celebrating an impressive 27 years of bringing the music of Ozzy Osbourne to life! The band delivers an extraordinary experience for Ozzy fans; the closest you’ll find to seeing Ozzy live. Complete with authentic costumes, stage theatrics, and a truly live performance with no backing tracks, this show brings to life the greatest hits from both BLACK SABBATH and OZZY’s solo career.

Fans will be transported through decades of heavy metal history with classics like “Crazy Train”, “Iron Man”, “Mr. Crowley”, “Bark at the Moon”, “Paranoid”, “War Pigs”, and “Mama I’m Coming Home”. The band’s energy, accuracy, and showmanship capture the true essence of an Ozzy concert experience – larger-than-life, electrifying, and unforgettable.

Recognized as the best Ozzy tribute in North America, Mr. Crowley’s Ozzy Experience is comprised of acclaimed musical journeymen establishing Mr. Crowley as the gold standard among Ozzy bands worldwide. One of the band’s unique achievements is holding the Guinness World Record for Largest Air Guitar ensemble (2013). This is a must-see for die-hard fans of Ozzy Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH as well as for anyone who loves the raw power of classic rock and metal. Come experience this truly masterful homage to the Prince of Darkness. You will thank yourself and leave smiling!

Presented by Rock.It.Boy Entertainment

HUB International Theatre

Price:$59.95 – All Seats

Wednesday March 25 – 7:30 pm