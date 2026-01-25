KHSAR Rescue Two Hikers and their Dog on Bear Mountain

Kent/Harrison (Kent Harrison Search and Rescue) – Around 5:30PM Saturday (January 24), KHSAR was tasked to rescue two hikers and their dog on Bear Mountain. The hikers had become lost on their way down and ended up in a gulley on the east side of the mountain.

The subjects location was known and KHSAR sent a ground team, including GSAR members and Rope Rescue Technicians, on foot up the Bear Mountain trail. At the same time, @northshorerescue was requested to conduct a night-time hoist, as the sun had already set and temperatures were very low, putting the subjects at risk for hypothermia. The NSR hoist team was able to successfully begin extracting the individuals and their dog as our ground team reached Bear Lake.

KHSAR are grateful this task had a positive ending and the lost individuals could return home safe. After calling for help they stayed in one spot, which made the operation easier for the rescue teams.

KHSAR encourage hikers to pack extra layers and emergency equipment to be able to survive a night on the mountain, even for day hikes! An unexpected night on the mountain can be much more comfortable with a few essential items. Visit @bcadvsmart to learn more about outdoor preparedness.

KHSAR has had multiple tasks in the last couple of years where people have become lost and ventured down the same drainage on the mountains east face. It’s important to pay attention to your surroundings and reassess your route the moment you are unfamiliar with your surroundings. The Bear Mountain trail can be disorienting between the lookout and the lake, but there are trail markers and flagging tape along the trail.

KHSAR would like to extend their gratitude to North Shore Rescue and @taloncopters for answering the call for mutual aid.

They would also like to thank Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department for setting up and managing the helicopter landing zone at the school.

2026 KHSAR Bear Mountain Jan