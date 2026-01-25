Groundbreaking Robotic Transfer Equipment Arrives at Mission Hospital (VIDEO)

Misison – A groundbreaking piece of equipment has just arrived in Mission Memorial Hospital (MMH) thanks to a joint initiative between the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, Mission Health Care Auxiliary, the community of Mission, and Fraser Health.

The idea was sparked by recently retired Mission doctor and former site director of MMH, Andrew Edelson, who learned about the device from a Doctors of BC publication. He thought the opportunity was “too good to pass up” and immediately contacted the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation to gain their support in finding funding.

“I’m very excited about it. Everyone I’ve talked to thinks it is great. Healthcare workers are thrilled. This is groundbreaking for Mission and for Fraser Health.”

The ALTA Platform is a robotic patient transfer device that utilizes artificial intelligence to help move a patient from one platform to another (stretcher to bed or imaging table, bed to stretcher, etc.)

From the manufacturer:

The ALTA Platform® (ALTA) is a category defining product that transfers and transports patients autonomously. Lateral patient transfers (moving non-ambulatory patients between beds, stretchers, tables etc.) are the most labour intensive task for front-line healthcare staff and is a leading cause of injury. While today it can take anywhere from 2-8 staff, the ALTA leverages robotic technology to conduct the same transfers effortlessly. The intelligent device also includes features such as the SmartMoov™ augmented driving suite that integrates LIDAR with haptic touch sensitive inputs to effortlessly transport patients.

Developed by Canadian company Able Innovations, the ALTA is designed and manufactured in Canada. Mission is one of the first hospitals in BC to purchase one. It is the second hospital in BC to have the device, and the first small community hospital in the world to have one.

“Imagine you have an elderly or injured patient laying on their back,” says Dr. Edelson.

“Perhaps they have broken limbs or had a stroke. You need to move them from a stretcher to an x-ray table and then into their bed. You need 2-4 attendants to move them across a 4-6 foot space. There is potential for staff back injury, not to mention jostling the patient and causing pain. The ALTA will improve patient safety during transfer, improve patient comfort, dignity, and stability of their injury, meaning less pain. The equipment will also benefit staff, by pulling less staff away from other duties each time a patient needs to be transferred. It should significantly reduce injury rate, and decrease staff work days lost to injury. It should make the job of staff easier and faster and will soon pay for itself.”

Alice Campbell, President of Mission Health Care Auxiliary, says they were able to fund the equipment from money raised at The Cottage Thrift Store and MMH gift shop, both run by Auxiliary volunteers. “It is important for the public to know how the items they donate to The Cottage Thrift Store end up benefitting the community.”

“This has been a team effort,” says Dr. Edelson. “I heard of this piece of equipment as a member of the community, got support from Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, and received funding from the Mission Heath Care Auxiliary, all with the support of Fraser Health.”

“As our rural communities are confronted with diminishing labour pool in the face of increasing demand for healthcare, our rural facilities need do more with less,” says Jayiesh Singh, CEO of Able Innovations.

“By adopting the ALTA Platform, Mission Memorial is setting an example for how community healthcare can lead the way and address challenges through automation and robotics. Rural facilities face immense and growing challenges. With the ALTA we hope to play our part in providing sustainability by empowering front-line staff while creating efficiency and providing enhanced overall experience for patients.”

To support Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation in raising more funds for critically important medical equipment in the Eastern Fraser Valley please visit https://www.fvhcf.ca/donate/