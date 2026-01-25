AbbyPD Trying to Connect Loads of Lumber with Rightful Owner

Abbotsford – Are you missing a load of lumber?

At the end of December, AbbyPD Patrol officers recovered two stolen semi‑trailers carrying a large quantity of lumber. The lumber found on these trailers does not belong to the registered trailer owner. Investigators believe the lumber is stolen property, but the rightful owner has not yet been identified by police.

AbbyPD is asking for the public’s assistance. If you are missing a shipment of lumber—or have information that may help—please contact us at 604‑859‑5225 and quote file 25‑48364, or email communications@abbypd.ca.