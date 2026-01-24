Skip to content

UPDATE – Reece Howden Top of the Podium in Veysonnaz – VIDEO

Home
Sports
UPDATE – Reece Howden Top of the Podium in Veysonnaz – VIDEO

Cultus Lake/Veysonnaz, Switzerland – JANUARY 24 UPDATE – From FIS Freestyle Skiing: Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden made the big final for the second day in a row.

He exploded out of the start and never gave up the lead to the finish.

A flawless run for his 22nd World Cup victory.

VIDEO from FIS Facebook here – https://www.facebook.com/reel/1430430808756994

More to come.

ORIGINAL STORY – JANUARY 23 – As the Olympics draw closer, Reece Howden finishes second in Veysonnaz!

Continuing his podium streak, Cultus Lake Ski Crosser Reece Howden delivered a standout performance on Day 1 in Veysonnaz.

After winning his 1/8 final, quarterfinal, and semifinal, Howden powered through the big final to secure second place on the World Cup stage.

Day two of the Veysonnaz Ski Cross World Cup continues Sunday morning January 24 at 8:00 AM ET on @cbc.sports

Alpine Canada Facebook is here

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

On Key

Related Posts