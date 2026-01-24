UPDATE – Reece Howden Top of the Podium in Veysonnaz – VIDEO

Cultus Lake/Veysonnaz, Switzerland – JANUARY 24 UPDATE – From FIS Freestyle Skiing: Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden made the big final for the second day in a row.

He exploded out of the start and never gave up the lead to the finish.

A flawless run for his 22nd World Cup victory.

VIDEO from FIS Facebook here – https://www.facebook.com/reel/1430430808756994

More to come.

ORIGINAL STORY – JANUARY 23 – As the Olympics draw closer, Reece Howden finishes second in Veysonnaz!

Continuing his podium streak, Cultus Lake Ski Crosser Reece Howden delivered a standout performance on Day 1 in Veysonnaz.

After winning his 1/8 final, quarterfinal, and semifinal, Howden powered through the big final to secure second place on the World Cup stage.

Day two of the Veysonnaz Ski Cross World Cup continues Sunday morning January 24 at 8:00 AM ET on @cbc.sports

