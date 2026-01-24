OPINION – Tydel Foods to be Recognized as the BCLC Community Hero at the Vancouver Canucks’ home game – Tuesday, January 27

Chilliwack/Vancouver – (BCLC/Tydel Foods) – From Brigida Crosbie, Community Angels Food & Housing Support Society:

With a very full and grateful heart

I am incredibly grateful and humbled to share that, thanks to a nomination by Colleen ( A senior on our Seniors Program ),

I will be recognized as the BCLC Community Hero at the Vancouver Canucks home game this Tuesday, January 27. This recognition includes sharing our story during the first intermission and that story is your story.

This moment is not about one person.

It belongs to all of us.

It belongs to a community that chose kindness, dignity, and love.

If you’re watching the Canucks game this Tuesday, please know you’re watching a celebration of what can happen when a community comes together for something bigger than itself

Most importantly, to the seniors on our program

YOU are the reason we do this. Your dignity matters. Your lives matter. It is an honour to serve you and walk alongside you.

From the bottom of my heart

THANK YOU and GOD BLESS

Brigida Crosbie

Community Angels Food & Housing Support Society

Founder & President

( Registered Canadian Charity )

Charity # 745950428 RR0001

Owner of Tydel Foods