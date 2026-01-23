Wanted Man Returned to Canada Following International Arrest and Extradition

Vancouver/Spain/Qatar/Harrison – The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) and RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region (FPPR) is notifying the public that John Potvin has been extradited to Canada and is now in custody in this jurisdiction.

On September 20, 2025, the public was notified that John Potvin, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and subject to an INTERPOL Red Notice, had been arrested in Spain (see previous news release dated September 20, 2025).

On January 22, 2026, investigators from CFSEU-BC and FPPR, took custody of John Potvin from Spanish law enforcement authorities and facilitated his extradition to Canada.

Background

On September 8, 2025, CFSEU-BC and FPPR notified the public of 17 charges laid in the Rabih Alkhalil escape investigation. John Potvin, who was one of the accused was charged with conspiracy to commit prison breach and prison breach. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest. (See previous release)

CFSEU-BC and FPPR investigators have been working diligently to locate John Potvin and had recently obtained a Red Notice for his capture as it was learned that he may have fled the country.

Vancouver/Harrison/Spain (with files from CFSEU/CBC/Global/Postmedia-Van Sun/CityNews) — SEPTEMBER 25 UPDATE – After three years on the run, Rabih Alkhalil is in custody overseas.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) and the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region (FPPR) can now confirm that Mr. Rabih Alkhalil was arrested in Qatar under an alias in September 2025.

Investigators from the CFSEU-BC and RCMP international partners pursued Rabih Alkhalil for more than three years. The pursuit concluded with the critical assistance of the Ministry of Interior -Qatar, whose professionalism and expertise, along with their swift and decisive action, were instrumental in bringing this matter to a close.

The CFSEU-BC and RCMP are working with Interpol and international partners to have Rabih Alkhalil returned to Canada where he is wanted for being unlawfully at large after escaping prison while on trial for murder. Since his escape, Rabih Alkhalil has been convicted of murder that occurred in 2012 in Vancouver, British Columbia, making this his second first degree murder charge.

“We are extremely grateful to the Ministry of Interior – Qatar for their assistance in the arrest of Rabih Alkhalil. Through their exceptional diligence, investigators ensured the apprehension of a dangerous fugitive who might otherwise still be outstanding today. I also wish to thank the many agencies that supported our team on this project and to recognize the police officers whose perseverance over the past three years made this result possible” said Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann, Chief Officer of CFSEU-BC.

In February 2023, the Alkhalil investigation was transferred to CFSEU-BC with FPPR joining the investigation in December 2023.

“This arrest highlights the exceptional cooperation and unwavering commitment of our law enforcement partners across borders. Through dedicated coordination, intelligence-sharing and strong interagency collaboration, we have ensured that a dangerous individual will be held accountable. I commend all the agencies involved for their expertise, tenacity and shared commitment,” said Chief Superintendent Stephen Lee, Deputy Regional Commander of FPPR.

Background:

On July 21, 2022, Coquitlam RCMP responded to an incident at the pretrial centre after two men posing as contractors aided in the escape of Alkhalil where he was being held while on trial for a 2012 murder he had been charged with that occurred in Vancouver, British Columbia.

On September 8, 2025, CFSEU-BC and FPPR announced charges against Edward Ayoub, Ryan Van Gool and John Potvin for conspiracy to commit prison breach and prison breach (See previous release). On September 19, 2025 John Potvin was arrested in Spain on the Red Notice (See Previous Release).

“The arrest of Rabih Alkhalil marks the end of one of the most complex fugitive investigations Bolo has seen since its creation. To the BC RCMP and CFSEU-BC investigators who have worked tirelessly on this case for the past 3 years: thank you for never giving up. Your determination and professionalism are exemplary. And, above all, thank you everyone for being on the lookout for Alkhalil. Justice can finally be served” said Max Langlois, Executive Director, Bolo Program

SEPTEMBER 20 UPDATE – The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) and the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region (FPPR) is advising the public that John Potvin who was wanted on a Canada wide warrant and a subject of a Red Notice has been arrested.

On September 19, 2025, investigators were notified through Ottawa Interpol that John Potvin has been arrested in Spain.

The CFSEU-BC and RCMP are working with Interpol and international partners to have John Potvin returned to Canada.

On Monday September 8, CBC reported that RCMP have announced charges against three men who allegedly helped Rabih (Robby) Alkhalil escape from a B.C. jail (North Fraser Pre-Trial) in 2022. He’s been on the loose ever since. The 38-year-old has an extensive criminal record and was convicted in a 2012 Toronto murder, as well as a murder in Vancouver that same year, and was a member of Canada’s most wanted list after the escape. Alkhalil, originally from Montreal, was being held in the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on murder charges when he escaped on July 21, 2022. Police said Monday that three men have been charged for their roles in Alkhalil’s escape. They did not confirm whether Alkhalil himself had been arrested.

From Rogers.CityNews:There have been multiple reports that Alkhalil was arrested in Qatar and that the RCMP will be attempting to bring him back to Canada. However, Mounties could not confirm Monday whether Alkhalil was, in fact, arrested. For the past two years, Alkhalil has been on Canada’s Bolo 25 Most Wanted list with the reward for information leading to an arrest as high as $250,000. As of Monday morning, $50,000 was being offered to potential tipsters.

In February 2023, the Alkhalil investigation was transferred to CFSEU-BC with FP-PR joining the investigation in December 2023. This investigation has led to three counts of conspiracy to commit a prison breach and three counts of a prison breach. The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges against the following three men:

Conspiracy to commit prison breach: Edward Ayoub, 48, of Ottawa; John Potvin, 49, of Ottawa; Ryan Van Gool, 46, of Harrison Hot Springs.

Prison breach:

Edward Ayoub; John Potvin; Ryan Van Gool.



Further, during the Alkhalil investigation, police uncovered information that has now led to charges against Ryan Van Gool and two more men allegedly involved in a conspiracy to murder an individual in Kamloops in March 2024. They are also facing two counts each of possession of a loaded restricted firearm and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm. The following individuals have been charged with these offences:

Ryan Van Gool;

Bryce Telford, 28, of Surrey;

Scott Telford, 61 of Surrey.

In addition, Ryan Van Gool has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm in relation to an incident that took place in Maple Ridge in January 2024.