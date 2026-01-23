South Sumas Fire – Detached Building on Rural Property

Chilliwack – On Thursday afternoon (5:30PM on January 22), the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 42000-block area of South Sumas Road. Firefighters from Halls 1, 3, 4, and 6 responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and fire showing from a large single story detached building at the rear of a rural property. Firefighters initiated a defensive attack, successfully containing and extinguishing the blaze while preventing damage to nearby exposures.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.