Mission RCMP Wrap for January 12 – 18. Mischief, 302 Service Calls for the Week

Mission (Mission RCMP) – Mission RCMP Community Connection for January 12 – 18, 2026

Here’s a snapshot of some of the work:

Calls for service last week: 302

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 12

Curfew checks: 5

Calls of interest:

A driver called police around 11 pm on January 16, after he spotted a black Smart car on its side in one of the westbound lanes of Lougheed Highway near Hayward Street. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the Smart car standing outside, apparently uninjured. He told an officer that he had been looking at a passing train when his car struck the center median and flipped over. While the man was telling his story, the officer noted he had slurred speech and his breath smelled of liquor. He failed two roadside screening tests and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Mission RCMP and quote file 26-697.

Mission RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit located a 41-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked outside a business in the area of Stave Lake Street and 11th Avenue on the afternoon of January 15. The man originally came to officers’ attention in relation to a report made to the Surrey Police Service, but while investigating the original complaint, Mission RCMP determined that the man was prohibited from driving, and further investigation confirmed he had driven to his current location. He was arrested for driving while prohibited, and transferred to officers from the Surrey Police Service.

An officer from Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services pulled over a vehicle on Lougheed Highway shortly before midnight on January 13. The driver had an expired Ontario driver’s license with him, did not have a valid BC driver’s license, and admitted to consuming liquor earlier in the day. The 19-year-old from Abbotsford failed two roadside screening device tests, and received a 90-day driving prohibition and his company vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Around 1 am on January 14, police were alerted to a large backyard fire at a property on Dewdney Trunk Road in the Steelhead area. Loud music was also coming from the yard, and could be heard several properties away. Officers attended and spoke with the only person on the property – a 37-year-old man who police were familiar with from prior interactions. The man, who had previously been banned from obtaining burning permits, was intoxicated and belligerent with officers. The fire department was called to extinguish the fire, which was much larger than permitted. The man then started interfering with firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the fire, and was arrested as a result of his actions.

On January 12 around 9 pm, a resident living in Triple Creek Estates on Wilson Street looked out her window and saw a man smashing her car windows with some sort of stick. Officers arrived quickly and located a man wearing a long green rain jacket walking a short distance away, carrying a wooden stick with an antler nailed to it. The man was arrested for mischief, and officers subsequently located several vehicles nearby that had damage consistent with being hit by the stick, as well as a broken light fixture. The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who saw the male, or who had damage done to their property that night, should call Mission RCMP, 604-826-7161, file 26-514.

