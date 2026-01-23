City of Abbotsford Upgrades Their Public WebMap

Abbotsford (City of Abbotsford) – As Abbotsford continues to grow, Council remains committed to modernizing and streamlining City services so we can better support our residents, businesses and development community. A key part of this work is ensuring that interacting with the City is as seamless and user-friendly as possible.

One of the ways we are advancing this priority is through the launch of the enhanced and updated version of WebMap, the City’s online mapping service. The upgraded platform provides users with more current, reliable and accessible geographic information. Users can view properties with multiple layers, including utilities or current air photos; access details like zoning or land-use designations; measure distances to amenities such as parks or schools, and explore imagery tools such as Google Street View. Homeowners can use WebMap to learn more about their property while development professionals benefit from having a shared, consistent set of information to support project planning.

The upgraded WebMap is an important part of our ongoing digital strategy, bringing together people, data and technology to improve the way we deliver services to the community. It provides a more intuitive and modern user experience, built on the latest geographic information system (GIS) technology from Esri ArcGIS, which is also the foundation for our Community Homelessness Information Application (CHIA). Developed and managed internally, this new generation of WebMap enables continuous improvement, long-term sustainability and alignment across City systems and serves as a valuable resource for residents, engineering, planning and development staff, and professionals such as developers and realtors.

A key benefit of the upgraded WebMap is its cloud-based infrastructure, which delivers improved performance, greater system stability, increased scalability and reduced downtime. For the residents, businesses and staff who use the platform, this means faster and more dependable access to information when they need it.