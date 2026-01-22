Two Storey Addition to Abbotsford Middle School Now Complete

Abbotsford/Victoria (Province of BC/Abbotsford School District) – New classrooms are now open at Abbotsford Middle school, adding 200 seats to ensure more students have the spaces they need to grow and thrive.

“As more families choose Abbotsford, our schools must grow with them,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “These new classrooms ensure more students can learn closer to home, serving the community now and for years to come.”

Building for the future

Construction on the new two-storey addition at Abbotsford Middle school began in spring 2025. With the permanent addition now open, this project is one of many examples of how the Province is building schools more quickly, delivering the classrooms students deserve and supporting growing communities.

Benefiting students today

The two-storey addition at Abbotsford Middle school adds eight new classrooms and 200 new seats.

Connected to the east side of the existing school building, the addition includes flexible collaboration space on each floor, an elevator, washrooms and mechanical space.

Site upgrades also include a new basketball court and playground.

“Every student deserves access to safe, inspiring learning environments,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care. “These new classrooms will help meet growing demand and ensure students and staff have the space and resources they need to thrive today and well into the future.”

Supporting Abbotsford students

Since 2017, the Province has committed more than $80 million to create more than 1,000 new seats and 750 seismically safer seats for Abbotsford students.

This includes new classrooms in neighbourhoods throughout Abbotsford, to help meet enrolment growth and ensure kids have the spaces they need to thrive, closer to home.

These investments include $12 million for the new addition at Abbotsford Middle.

Additionally, for the 2025-26 school year, the Abbotsford school district has received more than $7 million through minor capital programs, which includes funding for building maintenance, energy-efficiency upgrades and new buses.

To further support families in Abbotsford, recent additions at Margaret Stenerson Elementary and Auguston Traditional Elementary schools created space for new child care facilities on school grounds.

“This new addition at Abbotsford Middle school is a direct investment in our students’ and our community’s future,” said Stan Petersen, chair, Abbotsford board of education. “These new classrooms will support growing enrolment, and ensure students have safe, modern spaces built to support their success for years to come.”