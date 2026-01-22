Hope RCMP Need Help in Tracking Missing War Medals – Taken From a Church Hall

Hope – Hope RCMP is seeking public assistance following the theft of a framed set of four to six First World War medals from the United Church Hall at 310 Queen Street.

Police received a delayed report on December 14, 2025, and learned a locked office inside the hall had been pried open. The framed medals were taken from a cabinet sometime within the previous month. No other items were reported stolen.

“These medals carry significant historical and sentimental value,” said spokesperson Cst. Jayson Gill of the Hope RCMP. “We are asking anyone who may have information about this incident or saw suspicious activity near the church over the past several weeks to contact us.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).