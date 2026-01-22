Fraser Valley Child Development Centre Community Events at Mission’s Steelhead Community Hall – February 25

Mission – Two engaging events focused on caring and contributing to community are coming to Mission on Wednesday, Feb. 25 – hosted by the Fraser Valley Child Development Centre at Mission’s Steelhead Community Hall.

It starts with Connect + Learn on Inclusion, a half-day event from 8:30am-1pm designed to spark conversation about neurodiversity-affirming practices, build understanding, and inspire action in the Fraser Valley.

Presented virtually by expert Cari Ebert, this practical and empowering discussion brings educators, professionals and community partners together for learning and connection.

Tickets are $30, include breakfast and lunch, and are available at www.tinyurl.com/dat747v2.

Running from 1-4pm, the second event is a special screening of the film Uncharitable, followed by a short panel session and Q&A. Based on Dan Pallotta’s groundbreaking TED Talk ‘The Way We Think About Charity Is Dead Wrong’ Uncharitable takes a deep dive into outdated views on charity that hold nonprofits back from achieving their missions. It exposes barriers faced by charitable organizations and calls for a revolutionary shift in how we support and empower them. Tickets are $10 and available at www.tinyurl.com/5fjfv4zz.

“Both Connect + Learn on Inclusion and Uncharitable offer incredibly valuable opportunities to inspire positive action in our communities,” says Fraser Valley Child Development Centre CEO Karen Dickenson Smith.

“And they’re both extensions of the Fraser Valley Child Development Centre’s continued commitment to supporting the development of children, youth, and families in the Fraser Valley.”

Mission’s Steelhead Community Hall is located at 32972 Cardinal St. For more information, visit www.fvcdc.org.

——–

Founded in 1982, The Fraser Valley Child Development Centre (FVCDC) is a fully accredited, registered charity governed by a volunteer board of directors. We provide opportunities and services which enhance the quality of life for children and youth with diverse abilities – and their families – supporting nearly 4,000 children and youth in the Fraser Valley per year.