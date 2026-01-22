City of Chilliwack Breaks Ground on New Landing Sports Centre Annex – Pickleball Please !

Chilliwack – Construction of a new recreation facility next to the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre has started. The Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre Annex will be built adjacent to the existing Landing Sports Centre. This location was selected as the optimal site for additional programmable dry floor space for various user groups and will enhance operational efficiency when hosting large events that utilize both facilities.

Funding for this project has been allocated within the approved City of Chilliwack 2025 Financial Plan, as well as through contributions received through the Canada Community Building Fund of $1,850,000; the BC Growing Communities Fund of $4,715,000; and a donation of $100,000 from the Chilliwack Pickleball Club.

The new structure will cover approximately 28,500 square feet, including a 1,000 square foot amenity area with washrooms and meeting space. The open, multi-use floor area of 27,500 square feet will feature 10 indoor pickleball courts, which can be cleared to accommodate a variety of sports and activities. The Chilliwack Pickleball Club will have an office within the new facility. In comparison, the Landing Sports Centre offers a dry floor area of 24,500 square feet.

“Our government is proud to support the Landing Sports Centre Annex, which will provide the Chilliwack community with new opportunities for recreation, promote active lifestyles, and offer a welcoming space for people of all ages to connect and thrive,” said Gurbux Saini, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood-Port Kells, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada.

“People in Chilliwack will soon have access to more recreational opportunities with the addition of this new facility,” said Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “By investing in modern, flexible spaces, we’re supporting healthy, active lifestyles and strengthening community connections. This project reflects our commitment to building vibrant communities across British Columbia.”

“We are grateful to the Federal Government, the Province of BC, and the Chilliwack Pickleball Club for their investment in the new Landing Sports Centre Annex,” said Mayor Popove. “To see the need for an expansion of a well-used community amenity is positive news for a healthy, thriving community like ours.”

“The nearly 500 members of the Chilliwack Pickleball Club are excited the City of Chilliwack is building this multi-use facility, which will benefit the entire community, and provide a first-class place to play pickleball. We express our thanks to Mayor, Council, and City staff for making this possible.”

For more information about the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre, visit chilliwack.com/LSC.