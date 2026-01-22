Chilliwack YMCA February Events – “The Stories That Connect Us” and “City Wide Reading Challenge”

Chilliwack – Chilliwack YMCA is collaborating once again in two community events and are wondering if you would like to include them in the Fraser Valley News. Here’s the info.

The Stories That Connect Us

Families are invited to The Stories That Connect Us, a free and fun family literacy event designed to spark imagination, build early literacy skills, and create meaningful moments together.

February 7

1:00–3:00pm

Bob Chan‑Kent Family YMCA

Enjoy an afternoon filled with: Storytime, songs and music‑making activities, crafts and story kits, fun physical activity, free books, connections to local educational resources, on-site library card registration for adults and children, and free snacks and coffee.

Registration is preferred but drop-ins are welcome – https://bit.ly/45fdcbN.

Details: chilliwacklearning.com/event/the-stories-that-connect-us-2| 604‑392‑2404 | literacyoutreach@chilliwacklearning.com

Hosted by the Chilliwack School District, Bob Chan-Kent Family YMCA, Chilliwack Community Services Child Care Resource & Referral, and Chilliwack Learning Society.

City-Wide Reading Challenge

The annual City-Wide Reading Challenge is returning from February 1-21, 2026.

Read as many days as you can from February 1-21. What qualifies? Books, graphic novels, audiobooks, podcasts and more. Who can participate? People of all ages!

Track your reading however you want – on your phone, a notepad, or our printable tracker/ballot (attached). If you miss some days, that’s okay.

At the end of the challenge, enter a prize draw by:

completing the online form at bit.ly/CLSreadingchallenge

dropping off your printed tracker/ballot at Sardis, Chilliwack or Yarrow Library or the Bob Chan-Kent Family YMCA.

Submit your ballot by March 1 to enter the draw. Prize winners will be drawn March 6.

One ballot per participant, please. Prizes are to be picked up at Chilliwack, Sardis or Yarrow libraries.

Often adults submit ballots for their children but not themselves – we’re hoping they’ll submit for themselves too. It doesn’t reduce the number of prizes for children.