Overnight Detours Continue for Highway 1 Near 264th Street Interchange

Langley — UPDATE JANUARY 21, 2026 – Drivers are advised to plan for additional overnight detours along Highway 1 at the 264th Street Interchange, as work continues to advance on the project.

Nighttime detours will be in place from Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, until Saturday, Jan. 31, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

During the detours, Highway 1 traffic in both directions will again be rerouted through the 264th Street Interchange’s on- and off-ramps.

This traffic-pattern change is necessary as the Ministry of Transportation and Transit’s contractor completes the installation of bridge-deck framework over Highway 1 as part of bridge construction for the 264th Street Interchange Project.

Detours for the work started in mid-December 2025, and completion of the work requires favourable weather.

These closures are in addition to regular, ongoing overnight lane closures and are needed for the continued safe construction of the interchange, advancing the widening of Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and follow posted speed limits.

Learn More:

* For the most current information, visit: https://DriveBC.ca

