Spectacular Celebration of the Lunar New Year – Year of the Horse! February 15 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack — On Sunday February 15, the Chilliwack Cultural Centre welcomes the Year of the Horse with a dazzling event of joy, prosperity, and unity. Full of incredible festivities that will entertain the whole family, the Lunar New Year event highlights the beautifully diverse and rich cultures that honor the first new moon of the lunar calendar!

This afternoon will feature electrifying concert performances by Juno-nominated Ginger Beef and the internationally acclaimed Orchid Ensemble, whose innovative fusion of Eastern and Western musical traditions has captivated audiences around the world. The celebration will also come alive with the colour and excitement of a traditional Lion Dance, symbolizing good fortune and prosperity, along with a thrilling Martial Arts demonstration showcasing strength, discipline, and cultural heritage.

Celebrated by communities across the globe, Lunar New Year marks the arrival of the first new moon of the lunar calendar and is a time for renewal, unity, and hope. This special afternoon at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre honors the beautifully diverse cultures that observe this important holiday, offering you a spectacular blend of music, dance, and time-honoured traditions.

You are invited to come together to welcome the Year of the Horse in style, with a celebration that promises inspiration, excitement, and shared joy.

Lunar New Year is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on February 15, 2026 at 2:00. Tickets start at $25, with membership program and group discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Lunar New Year is generously presented by: Chilliwack Tourism, Canadian Tire, Odlum Brown, HUB International, The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, The City of Chilliwack, The Province of British Columbia, and The Department of Canadian Heritage.