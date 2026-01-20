REACTION – Legislation Delayed with Heritage Conservation Act – Requires Further Public Input re: Crown Lands, First Nations, Private Lands

Victoria – The Provincial Government is postponing the introduction of proposed amendments to the Heritage Conservation Act that had originally been anticipated for spring 2026.

This decision reflects the need to continue engagement to gather and incorporate additional feedback from industry, local governments and First Nations. Input received to date has confirmed the importance of streamlining the permitting for major projects on Crown land and private residential projects, ensuring quicker community rebuilds following a disaster, and better protecting heritage and significant First Nations cultural sites.

The Ministry of Forests will continue to engage with industry, project proponents, First Nations, local governments and other interested parties. Specifically, the Province will be inviting industry partners to a cross-sector meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the permitting process, and will continue to welcome feedback as the work progresses.

Progress updates from the Province and new information will be shared as it becomes available and posted to the project website.

REACTION:

Christina Reid from heritage Abbotsford emailed FVN: This process does not immediately impact Heritage Abbotsford, but we’ve been participating in the public consultation process as requested.

NEW – BC has backed down on proposed changes to the Heritage Conservation Act, that @UBCM and others warned could jam development by boosting conservation for intangible Indigenous cultural sites.

Legislation for this spring has been indefinitely postponed. — Rob Shaw (@RobShaw_BC) January 19, 2026

FYI

To learn more about the Heritage Conservation Act, visit: https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/complete/statreg/96187_01

To learn more about the Heritage Conservation Act Transformation Project, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/heritageconservationact/