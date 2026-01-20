Mission RCMP Need Info for January 18 Fire on Best Avenue

Mission – Shortly after 6AM Sunday January 18, the Mission Fire Rescue Service advised Mission RCMP that they had just arrived at a fully engulfed house fire on Best Avenue, just east of Cedar Street. Officers attended the property, which was for sale and vacant at the time of the fire. Mission RCMP conducted traffic control in the area while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames – an effort which lasted well into daylight hours, and required the use of an excavator to assist in safely reaching various areas of the structure.

Because no one was living in the house at the time, and there was no clear reason as to how the fire started, the cause is still unknown and under investigation. Mission RCMP are working with a fire investigator assigned by the Mission Fire Rescue Service, and are continuing to seek and review CCTV footage from the area. Police are asking for nearby residents that have any of the following information to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 26-748:

-Anyone who saw any persons or vehicles on the property during the night of January 17-18;

-Anyone with CCTV footage that captures Best Avenue between Fujino Street and Hyde Street, OR Cedar Street between Badger Avenue and Cherry Avenue.