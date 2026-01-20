Chilliwack Council Expected to Approve Funding for Landing Leisure Centre – Squash Court and Ruth and Naomi’s

Chilliwack – Chilliwack City Council has a busy January 20 ahead of them.

Link for agenda is here – https://pub-chilliwack.escribemeetings.com/Meeting.aspx?Id=1be31c45-4d67-49fc-b5cc-c7cad78a9623&Agenda=Agenda&lang=English

Two spending items on the docket include, recommendations to approve funding for two initiatives.

Recreation and Culture – Landing Leisure Centre – Squash Court Expansion Project – RFP Proponent Selection

Recommendation – That Council accept the Proposal for the “Landing Leisure Centre – Squash Court Expansion Project” from the preferred proponent, Gerry Enns Contracting Ltd., in the amount of $1,448,744.00; and further, that the Mayor and Corporate Officer be authorized to sign any necessary documentation.

Public Safety and Social Development – Community Development Initiatives Funding – Downtown Cleanup – Peer Employment Program