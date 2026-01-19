Temporary Closures Planned for Tuesday January 20 – Highways 1 and 3 Near Hope

Hope – Drivers are advised to plan for traffic-pattern changes along highways 1 and 3 westbound near Hope starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Temporary highway closures and detours are planned due to emergency repair work on sections of these highways affected by December flooding.

The highways will be fully closed to complete repairs as quickly as possible, given the safety concerns associated with the current pavement conditions and the favourable weather window available this week to undertake this urgent work.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit’s contractor will implement full closures at four locations: two daytime closures on highways 1 and 3 westbound between the Highway 3/5 split and the Hunter Creek Scale, and one short‑duration nighttime closure on Highway 5 southbound in Merritt for paving at the Highway 3/5 split east of Hope.

Closures will occur on the following days:

Highway 3 paving near Hope on Tuesday, Jan. 20 (7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.): Highway 3 traffic will be diverted through Exit 173, the Old Hope Princeton Highway in Hope. Traffic will detour through town and reconnect to Highway 1 westbound west of Hope.

Highway 3 traffic will be diverted through Exit 173, the Old Hope Princeton Highway in Hope. Traffic will detour through town and reconnect to Highway 1 westbound west of Hope. Highway 1 paving west of Hope on Wednesday, Jan. 21 (7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.): Highway 3 traffic will again be diverted through Exit 173, the Old Hope Princeton Highway in Hope. Traffic will detour through town via Water Avenue and be routed to Highway 7, where motorists can rejoin Highway 1 westbound via Highway 9, or continue toward the Lower Mainland via Highway 7.

Highway 3 traffic will again be diverted through Exit 173, the Old Hope Princeton Highway in Hope. Traffic will detour through town via Water Avenue and be routed to Highway 7, where motorists can rejoin Highway 1 westbound via Highway 9, or continue toward the Lower Mainland via Highway 7. Highway 3/5 split paving east of Hope on Thursday, Jan. 22 (overnight from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.): Highway 5 southbound in Merritt will be closed overnight to complete repairs. Highway 3 westbound traffic travelling from Princeton to Hope will move through a reduced‑speed zone near the work zone.

During the closure windows, drivers are reminded to slow down, follow signage and obey traffic-control officials. Drivers are advised to expect delays and allow for additional travel time on these days.

Please visit DriveBC.ca for the most current information.