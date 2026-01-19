FVRD Considering a Telecommunications Tower Policy for Electoral Areas

FVRD – The Fraser Valley Regional District is considering a Telecommunications Tower Policy for Electoral Areas, which will provide a framework for reviewing telecommunications tower proposals and conducting public consultation.

We want to hear from you! To provide input and learn more about this draft policy, please visit https://haveyoursay.fvrd.ca/telecommunications-tower-policy

To participate in the discussion forum, go to https://haveyoursay.fvrd.ca/…/telecommunications-tower…

What the draft policy does

The draft Telecommunications Tower Policy would:

Clarify the respective roles of the federal government, the FVRD, and telecommunications proponents;

Identify preferred and discouraged locations for new towers to help minimize land-use and visual impacts;

Encourage co-location on existing towers and infrastructure where feasible;

Provide design guidance to better integrate towers into surrounding communities;

Establish clear and consistent public consultation expectations; and

Support transparent and informed concurrence or non-concurrence decisions by the FVRD Board.

The policy does not regulate technical matters such as radiofrequency emissions, tower operations, or licensing, which remain under federal authority.

The draft policy can be reviewed in full here: Electoral Area Telecommunications Tower Policy Draft

How to participate

The FVRD invites public comments on the draft policy through the discussion forum between January 19th – February 9th at 10 AM.