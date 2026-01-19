DriveSmartBC – New Year Driving Resolutions 2026 – Showing More Patience

B.C. drivers were polled by Angus Reid on behalf of ICBC to find out what their new year driving resolutions would be for 2026. Two thirds of driver of respondents said that they were interested in setting a driving goal for themselves in the year ahead. 42% felt that showing more patience behind the wheel should be their choice for the year ahead.

Driving Resolutions for Safety



76% of drivers thought that our roads would be much safer if everyone made driving resolutions. Their top suggestion was to stay focused on driving and eliminate distractions by not using electronic devices.



The second most popular choice for driving resolutions was stress reduction and mental health. Relieving driving stress is something that we can do by making positive personal choices. What you choose to believe about the actions of the drivers around you has a big influence on the stress you experience while driving.



Other popular driving resolutions include combining errands to save gas and time (36%), improving fuel efficiency through better driving habits like smoother braking and acceleration (28%), leaving earlier to be less rushed (35%).



Only about 20% of drivers saw any need to resolve to improve their skills or behaviours. 19% would reduce speeding, gain parallel parking or backing up skills. 18% would avoid distracted driving.



Setting a positive example for family, children or friends came in slightly higher at 28%.



On the other hand, 74% of B.C. drivers think that everyone else on the road would benefit from making a driving resolution. Are you surprised at this finding?



Walking and riding a bicycle (25%) or taking public transit more often (13%) instead of driving were also mentioned in the survey.



