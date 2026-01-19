UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP Continues Search for 60-year-old, Brian Sicard

Chilliwack – JANUARY 19 UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in locating 60-year-old Brian Sicard, who remains missing.

Brian was last seen on December 26, 2025, driving a brown 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with BC licence plate A303CE. Despite ongoing police efforts and outreach to the public, he has not been located, and there have been no confirmed sightings of either Brian or his vehicle.

Both investigators and his family are worried for his wellbeing, as Brian requires essential daily medication and has been out of contact for an extended period which is unusual.

Description of Brian Sicard:

Caucasian male

60 years old

5’9” tall

Approximately 150 lbs

Wears glasses

We are asking anyone who may have seen Brian or his vehicle, or has information relevant to his whereabouts, to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604‑792‑4611 and reference file 2025‑45708.

Even small pieces of information can assist in locating him. Should anyone wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

DECEMBER 28 ORIGINAL STORY – On December 28, 2025, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a missing 60-year-old man, Brian Sicard. Sicard was last seen on December 26, 2025, driving around in his Brown 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with BC licence plate A303CE.

Chilliwack RCMP and his family are concerned for his wellbeing as he requires essential medication. We request that if you have any information, to please call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file 2025-45708.

Sicard is described as a Caucasian male, 150Lbs, 5’9” tall, and wears glasses.