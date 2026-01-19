AbbyPD Weekend Wrap – January 16 to 19 – Including 5 Missing Persons, 10 Domestic Violence Calls

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Weekend Recap: January 16th to January 19th



Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. and Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 300 calls for service. Overall, it was a relatively steady weekend.



Friday Night



On Friday evening, officers continued work on the homicide investigation initiated on Thursday. Overnight calls for service remained manageable, with Patrol officers responding to a variety of calls. No major incidents were reported.



Our Gang Crime Unit (GCU) continued proactive enforcement efforts under Operation Community Shield, including curfew and licensed premises checks. One proactive stop resulted in the arrest of a known offender who was found breaching court ordered conditions by possessing ammunition and carrying knives concealed in his waistband.



Saturday



Saturday’s day shift was relatively routine. Patrol officers attended a single vehicle collision in the 35800 block of Straiton Road, where a motorcyclist left the roadway and went down an embankment. The rider sustained minor injuries only.



Overnight Saturday was also fairly routine. One impaired driver was located and removed from the roadway. GCU continued proactive enforcement efforts, resulting in the arrest of a known offender for breaching curfew conditions.



Sunday



Sunday’s day shift was fairly uneventful, allowing officers time to conduct proactive traffic enforcement. As a result, one prohibited driver was arrested and another driver was served with a driving prohibition. Overnight Sunday, officers conducted numerous proactive checks as part of Operation Community Shield, two impaired drivers were also located and removed from the roadway.



Weekend Call Summary:



10 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

7 – Assaults

5 – Missing Person Reports

2 – Break & Enters

25 – Thefts

5 – Collisions



Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:



4 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 22 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 3 individuals were held in custody.