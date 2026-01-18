Skip to content

Witnesses Needed After Serious Motorcycle Collision on Highway 1 near Abbotsford

Fraser Valley – Police are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in which the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

On Saturday afternoon (January 17, 2026, just after 2PM), the BC Highway Patrol responded to Highway 1 near Atkinson Rd, Abbotsford, BC for a collision involving a Suzuki motorcycle and a Mitsubishi RVR. Initial investigation indicated that the Mitsubishi RVR was travelling westbound when the motorcycle, travelling in the same direction collided with the vehicle.

“The impact of the collision was a such that debris were strewn across the highway, resulting in serious injuries to the motorcyclist”, said Corporal Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the BC RCMP. “The driver of the Mitsubishi was not physically injured”.

The highway re-opened around 9PM Saturday night.

The BC Highway Patrol has conduct of the investigation. Police are asking anyone with dash cam or witnesses of the vehicles prior to the collision, to contact the BC Highway Patrol in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039.

