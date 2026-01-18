Chilliwack – “You ain’t goin nowhere” – Bob Dylan/Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

With talk that a potential WHL expansion franchise has been postponed to at least, the 2027-28 season (as no financial suitors have stepped up), this is great news for BCHL Chiefs fans.

From their media release on January 18, the Chilliwack Chiefs confirm that the team will remain in Chilliwack for the 2026/27 season, continuing to call the Chilliwack Coliseum home and further strengthening the long-standing bond between the organization and the community.

This fills a potential gap that could have seen the Coliseum without an anchor tenant for the 26-27 season.

This announcement secures another exciting season of Chiefs hockey in Chilliwack, ensuring fans can continue to enjoy high-level competition, meaningful community involvement, and unforgettable game-night experiences.

As the organization looks ahead to the 2026/27 season, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for upcoming announcements regarding season tickets.

The Chiefs would like to thank their fans, sponsors, volunteers, billets, and community partners for their continued loyalty and support.

While more information will be shared in the coming months, fans can enjoy Chiefs hockey at home this Wednesday, January 21, at 7:00 PM, and Saturday, January 24, at 6:00 PM.

The January 24 game will also feature the Ann Davis Society Donation Drive. Fans are encouraged to bring grab-and-go snacks and toiletry items. Cash and card donations will also be accepted at the game.

As of press time, the WHL has not acknowledged that anyone with the financial were with all, would weather the PR storm. The Chilliwack Bruins played in the WHL from 2006 to 2011 and were controversially relocated to Victoria to become the Royals in the then new Save On Foods Centre.

Fans bitterly complained that they were hijacked by the league.