UFV Sports Saturday – Hoops Head North

Prince George/Fraser Valley – WBB: Cascades lead wire to wire in win over UNBC

The UFV Cascades grabbed an early lead and carried it right to the finish as they closed out a 62-51 victory over the UNBC Timberwolves on Saturday in Prince George.

The win sees the Cascades move to 8-7 on the season to sit in third place in the Canda West Pacific Division. Meanwhile, UNBC drops to 1-13 in seventh spot.

MBB: Flores leads the charge as third quarter burst sends Cascades past Timberwolves

A massive third quarter swung the momentum the way of the UFV Cascades on Saturday, as they picked up an 81-71 win over the UNBC Timberwolves.

The win pushes UFV’s record to 9-6 on the season to sit fourth in the Pacific Division, while UNBC falls to 2-12 in Canada West play.

Up Next:

The Cascades now return home for a pair of games against the UBC Thunderbirds on Friday and Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre.

