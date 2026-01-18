FV Flag Football Spring ’26 Registration Now Open

Fraser Valley – The wait is over! Get ready for another thrilling season of Spring 2026 Flag Football! Registration is officially OPEN

Register today!: https://app.teamlinkt.com/register/go/fvflag/143652

Important Dates & Details

Registration Deadline: Don’t miss out! Register by April 3, 2026 . Registrations received after this date will be subject to a late fee.

Don’t miss out! Register by . Registrations received after this date will be subject to a late fee. Season Dates: The action kicks off on April 18, 2026 , and wraps up by June 13, 2026.

The action kicks off on , and wraps up by Game Days: All games are played on Saturdays between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM .

All games are played on between . Location: Join us at the fields at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Bevan Ave.

What Every Player Gets

Every registered player receives an official NFL Flag Football Jersey and flags. No other equipment is required, but we highly encourage all players to wear cleats for optimal performance.

Spring 2026 Friend Request Rules

We understand the importance of playing with friends! Please note that age groupings may be adjusted based on registration numbers.

16U Division (Ages 14-16): Friend requests are not available . However, we will honor requests for siblings to be placed on the same team and for players to be assigned to a team coached by their parent (Head Coach).

Friend requests are . However, we will honor requests for siblings to be placed on the same team and for players to be assigned to a team coached by their parent (Head Coach). 13U Division (Ages 11–13): One mutual friend request per player . Both must request each other mutually for consideration. Requests are honored first-come, first-served unless the team becomes too strong; remaining spots are league-assigned based on skill and experience. Special circumstances may be reviewed.

request per player Requests are honored first-come, first-served unless the team becomes too strong; remaining spots are league-assigned based on skill and experience. Special circumstances may be reviewed. 10U Division (Ages 8-10): Players may request one friend .

Players may request . 7U Division (Ages 4-7): Players may request one friend.





Join Our Team: Coaches Needed!

Our league thrives on the support of our incredible volunteers!

Coaches (Head & Assistant): No experience necessary! Head Coaches receive a special recognition gift (e.g., a $40 gift card to a local business). It’s an amazing opportunity to bond with your child and make a difference. We’ll provide all the help you need to get started. A valid police record check is required. Coaches are encouraged to hold practices on gamedays (before or after their game), though some may schedule midweek practices after consulting with team parents.



No experience necessary! Head Coaches receive a (e.g., a $40 gift card to a local business). It’s an amazing opportunity to bond with your child and make a difference. We’ll provide all the help you need to get started. A valid police record check is required.



Giving Back to Our Community

We believe in the power of sports to teach valuable life lessons, including giving back. Our “kids helping kids in their community” initiative focuses on community support. For example, our annual food drive helps gather a significant amount of food for the local food bank thanks to our generous families!





Registration Fees

The registration fee remains the same as last season and now includes GST – $231 for a single player. For families registering two or more players, the family rate fee is $211 per player.

We believe that cost should never be a barrier to participation. If you require alternate arrangements, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us to discuss options.





Register Today!

Ready to join the fun?

Please help us spread the word by forwarding this message to your friends and family.