POLITICS – And They’re Off ! Conservative Party of BC Launches Leadership Race

Vancouver (with files from Castanet) – The Conservative Party of British Columbia has formally launched the Leadership Race, with May 30, 2026, as the announcement date for the new leader.

NOTE – The Fraser Valley Connection as of January 17, Insiders and media are still waiting on Langley-Abbotsford MLA Harman Bhangu to declare his candidacy.

From their media release: Following comprehensive work by the Leadership Election Organizing Committee, the party is excited to share the official rules, procedures, and application process.

“On behalf of the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC), I am pleased to announce the official launch of the election race for the new Leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia,” said Scott Lamb, LEOC Chair.

“There is tremendous interest right across our great Province in this leadership election to lead the BC Conservatives,” continued Lamb. “The people in BC are hungry for a new direction and path out of years under David Eby and the NDP of economic decline, failure in indigenous reconciliation, collapse of our health care system, decline in our education system, and the failure to stop rampant crime and take care of our most vulnerable with mental health and drug addiction issues.”

“It will be exciting to see the candidates come forward and address these important issues, and we chart a new and more hopeful direction for our great Province, ” concluded Lamb.

“On behalf of our Board and Party, we thank LEOC for their hard work and look forward to an exciting race” said Aisha Estey, President of the Party.

For further details on the race, its rules and procedures, visit their website

From Castanet – British Columbia’s Conservative Party has unveiled rules for its leadership race that include $115,000 in fees for contestants, who must sign a pledge to support the eventual winner set to be announced at the end of May.

The rules say voting under a preferential ballot system will be held from May 9 to May 30, while the deadline for nominations is Feb. 15.

Candidates will also have to pay a refundable $20,000 “compliance deposit” to cover fees if they break the rules, with penalties of up to $75,000 for each infraction.

The rules come amid expansion of the field of contenders in the race to replace John Rustad, who stepped down last month.