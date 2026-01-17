Mission RCMP – Seeking Assistance to Identify Suspect in Hurd Street Arson Attempt

Mission – Mission RCMP is seeking assistance to Identify Suspect in Hurd Street Arson Attempt.



On Sunday morning , January 11, 2026, an unknown male suspect attempted to set fire to a door at the Hurd Health Centre, located at 7343 Hurd Street, Mission. The door being metal did not ignite, and no injuries were reported. The incident was captured on CCTV.



The suspect appeared to have his right arm in a sling underneath his jacket. Mission RCMP are releasing a suspect photo, in hopes the community can assist in identifying the individual.



If you recognize this person, or have any information that may help identify him, please contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 and reference file # 2026-507.

