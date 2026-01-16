UPDATE – Most Trails at Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve – RE-OPENED

Sardis – UPDATE JANUARY 16, 2026 – On January 16, Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society were happy to formally announce the reopening of almost all of their trail systems and our Interpretive Centre and Gift Shop. The only trail that remains closed is the Tower Trail due to a dangerous tree that requires the attention of an arborist; possibly followed by some repair work to the boardwalk before they can open it up to the public. They ask that you please abide the “trail closed” signage at either end of the Tower Trail to avoid any undue risk or injury, and greatly appreciate everyone’s patience and well wishes during this time, and looking forward to returning to some normalcy!

DECEMBER 10, 2025 UPDATE – FLOOD WARNING. As of December 10, 2025, the BC River Forecast Centre issued a Flood Warning for the region.

@thecityofchilliwack staff are currently in Phase 2 – Rising Water of their Flood Response Plan for the Chilliwack/Vedder River.

This includes hourly dike patrols and the closure of all parks, trails, and parking lots along the Vedder Rotary Loop Trail, including Blue Heron Nature Reserve.

Residents and visitors are asked to avoid these areas until conditions improve.

OCTOBER UPDATE from City of Chilliwack – Repairs to the bridge were completed in September and the trail through the center of the Heron Reserve, connecting to the Vedder Rotary Trail, is now open again.

MARCH 25 UPDATE – From Camille Coray, Executive Director, Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society: I know a lot of people are curious about the bridge and I will make sure to let you know as soon as I have any additional information. I have attached a photo that Kassa and Wade took from their kayaks at the beginning of March when we first became aware that there was an issue. Since this photo was taken, things have gotten worse. The City has hired an engineering firm to assess the damage and come up with a plan for moving forward, but, at this time, all that we know is that the bridge is not structurally sound, which should be clear from this photo.

It has come to my attention that there are people who are crossing the bridge, despite its obvious closure. We will leave a copy of the attached picture up front to show visitors who ask, as well as the City phone number if people have questions we can’t answer. I will also put a laminated copy of this photo down by the bridge.

March 8 ORIGINAL STORY – Due to failing infrastructure under the Centre Trail Bridge at the Great Blue Heron Reserve, the bridge has been completely blocked off from public access until the bridge can fully be assessed and hopefully deemed safe in the near future.

Due to the Herons also beginning to pair up and nest, as usual for this time of year the Heron Colony Loop is also closed at this time.

As such the only way to access the southern portions of the Heron Reserve is to enter from the Vedder Rotary Trail.

