OPINION – Criticism Over Sasquatch Mountain Resort From a Former Customer

Hemlock Valley/Sasquatch Mountain Resort – NOTE that the person who submitted this Op/Ed to FVN wishes to remain anonymous.

I have issues with Sasquatch Mountain Resort’s failed season, and how it directly impacts both day customers and season’s pass holders. They withhold critical information from paying customers, run the resort in a fashion that borders on amateur and is dangerous at times, and over the past 2 seasons have made countless empty promises that leave customers frustrated and disenfranchised. NOTE that “the resort has reached out to former staff who moved on for help with operations”.

On January 16 they announced that the resort will be closed Monday-Tuesday through January, and Monday-Wednesday after that, excluding Family Day.

This seriously impacts passholders, not to mention their staff. This is the second successive season that they’ve done this due to their own operational and staffing failures. On the days when the resort is open, one lift (excluding the park lift) is operating; it’s already shut down for over a day this season, and the magic carpet on the beginner hill has not run at all, with novices and young children having to hike their gear up the hill after the short run. The Sasquatch chair has not run at all, with no word on why or when it will; this chair provides access to half the mountain, and arguably some of the best terrain.

I am a passholder.

I know for a fact that all employees who knew anything about running the resort were laid off or fired over past couple years to favour the current General Manager’s family members and “save money”, one of whom has already been fired for gross incompetence. I know this because one experienced staff member they fired at the end of last season got re-hired on the spot a week into this season in a moment of vulnerable desperation from the GM, the same person who fired him. I also know for a fact that they also reached out to a former lift mechanic to ask him to work on the Sasquatch (green) chair on contract, because they didn’t do it over the summer, despite assurances that they did.

I’m just tired with the way things are going, and it floors me that customers (including myself) were bamboozled yet again in a spirit of faith in empty words, and paid upwards of $900 for the pleasure.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort issued a formal media statement:

Due to operational constraints this season, we will be adjusting our schedule. The resort will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for the remainder of January, and Mondays through Wednesdays from February through the end of March. We will be open Monday the 16th Family Day. We want to assure our season pass holders who purchased the RPO that the guaranteed minimum 60 ski days are still available for this season.

This was not an easy decision, but it ensures that every guest visiting Sasquatch Mountain Resort enjoys the experience and level of service they deserve.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and truly appreciate your understanding

Lifts:

Currently, only our Yeti and Whistle Punk Chairlifts are running. The Magic Carpet and Sasquatch Chairlift are experiencing mechanical issues and are awaiting their safety inspections. Our maintenance team is working hard to resolve these issues, and we’ll update you again as soon as we have news on when all lifts will be back in operation.