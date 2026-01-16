Marshall Road Homicide in Abbotsford “Targeted” – Charges Laid

Abbotsford – Just before Noon on Thursday January 15, Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance at a local hotel (Best Western) in the 32100 block of Marshall Road.



Upon arrival, officers secured the scene and confirmed the incident was contained to a room within the hotel. Further evidence was quickly obtained, confirming the incident as a homicide. One man has been arrested and remains in police custody pending further investigation.

UPDATE

On January 16, 2026 the BC Prosecution Service laid charges of second-degree murder and indignity to human remains against 26-year-old Sondeep Singh Gill, of Abbotsford in relation to this investigation.

The victim has been identified as a 30-year-old woman who was residing in Abbotsford. The details about the relationship between the woman and Mr. Gill are subject to the ongoing investigation.

“The quick response and strong investigational work from AbbyPD officers and the investigative team at IHIT was instrumental in getting the investigation to this stage,” says Corporal Sukhi Dhesi, Media Relations Officer for IHIT. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends and loved ones of the woman during this difficult time.”

As this matter is before the courts, IHIT will not be able to provide any additional information.

AbbyPD confirms this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public. This incident is not believed to be connected to ongoing extortions.



Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

Abbotsford Police File 2026-2146