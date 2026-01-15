Marshall Road Homicide in Abbotsford “Targeted”

Abbotsford – Juat before Noon on Thursday January 15, Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance at a local hotel in the 32100 block of Marshall Road.



Upon arrival, officers secured the scene and confirmed the incident was contained to a room within the hotel. Further evidence was quickly obtained, confirming the incident as a homicide. One man has been arrested and remains in police custody pending further investigation.



The investigation remains in its early stages, with additional resources deployed to support efforts to determine the full circumstances surrounding this incident. AbbyPD confirms this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public. This incident is not believed to be connected to ongoing extortions.



The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is transitioning the investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which will be providing further updates as the investigation advances.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

Abbotsford Police File 2026-2146