Work Continues on Flood Repair In Chilliwack River Valley

Chilliwack River Valley (Chilliwack River Valley Community) – In a flood update posted to Chilliwack River Valley Community On January 14, FVRD Area E Director Patti MacAhonic posted pictures on the rehab work being done in the area.

I spent part of Monday touring through the valley to check on potential high-water areas, while also speaking with several residents along the way.We travelled through Wilson Road, Bell Acres, Slesse, and Tamihi, and heard directly from residents about what they’re seeing and what concerns they have. The river has shifted its course in a few areas due to the December events, and it looks like a well-known local fishing spot may have changed due to the recent high waters. Water levels were elevated, but not as high as they were in December, which was encouraging — and have since subsided and the Emergency Alert has been lifted. It was a pleasure to be joined by former Director Orion Engar for the tour, and to catch up on all things Area E while getting a clear picture of conditions on the ground. I took photos to keep the community informed. Thank you to everyone who stopped to chat — your local knowledge is invaluable. Stay safe and stay connected, Chilliwack River Valley.

2026 Chilliwack River Valley Community January