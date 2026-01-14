Mission Fire Responds to Bathroom Fire at ES Richards Elementary

Mission – MFRS Mission Fire Rescue Service responded to smoke in the hallways at ES Richards Elementary on Wednesday (January 14) afternoon.
Firefighters located a fire in the bathroom which was quickly extinguished. One adult suffered minor smoke inhalation. Fire investigators are currently on-scene to determine a cause.
It is likely that the school will be closed Thursday to deal with the fire and smoke damage.
More details when they become available.
