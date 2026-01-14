Improving Phone Access to Addictions Care in BC

Victoria/Fraser Health – More people in B.C. can now get timely, personalized addictions care as government expands Access Central, a phone line that provides a single point of entry to connect people to certified health providers, and comprehensive, people-centred care.

Access Central, a clinical phone line service that makes it easier for adults to get support for addictions, is now active in Fraser Health, Interior Health and Island Health

Access Central services are available seven days a week at: Fraser Health: 1-833-866-6478 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Interior Health 1-866-777-1103 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Island Health: 1-888-885-8824 from 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Vancouver Coastal Health: 1-(866)-658-1221 from 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Clients needing addiction treatment are connected with a nurse or trained clinician for assessment within 24 hours

Access Central helps adults connect to addictions care through a single phone line in each available region. First launched in Greater Vancouver in 2023, the service is now available in the Fraser Health, Interior Health and Island Health regions. In the future, people in the Northern Health region will also be able to use an Access Central phone line, expanding the service provincewide.

When people are ready to seek support or information about addictions care, they can contact Access Central, seven days a week, for a clinical assessment within 24 hours, and/or be linked to a clinic for an in-person assessment.

The Access Central personalized substance-use care plan includes: