Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) Now Available for Flood Damage in the Fraser Valley

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is now available for eligible people, businesses and communities in the southwestern British Columbia affected by flooding from the heavy rainfall Dec. 10-19, 2025.

For information about eligibility, categories and applications from people and organizations, call (toll-free) 1-888-257-4777

or visit: https://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance

Eligible communities and First Nations

This assistance applies to flood-affected people, businesses and communities within the geographic boundaries of the following areas:

City of Abbotsford

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District Electoral Areas

Capital Regional District Electoral Areas

City of Chilliwack

Fraser Valley Regional District

District of Hope

Village of Pemberton

City of Port Coquitlam

Town of Port McNeill

Chawathil First Nation

Leqʼá:mel First Nation

Matsqui First Nation

Semá:th First Nation

Stsailes First Nation

Tsartlip First Nation

What Disaster Financial Assistance can cover

For renters and owners, insurance is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family in the event of a disaster. In situations where insurance was not available, DFA may compensate for sudden, unexpected and uninsurable essential losses. This may include building repairs to a damaged principal residence, clean up and debris removal, and replacement of essential personal effects. DFA is unable to compensate for losses for which insurance was reasonably and readily available.

Applying for DFA

DFA is available to homeowners, renters, business owners, farmers, corporation-owned properties, charitable organizations and communities to cover uninsurable disaster-related losses.

Applications for this DFA event must be submitted to the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness within 90 calendar days of the event authorization. The deadline to submit applications is April 13, 2026.

An online DFA application portal for private-sector applicants was launched in 2024. The portal is now available to public-sector applicants, making it quicker and easier for individuals, organizations, local governments and First Nations to apply for support for eligible, uninsurable disaster-related losses.

Local governments and First Nations

Local governments and First Nations that have infrastructure damage resulting from the December flooding should submit a local government DFA application as soon as possible.