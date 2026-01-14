DELAYS – BC Highway Patrol Investigating Overpass Strike on Highway 1 at 192 Street

Fraser Valley (BCHP) – Motorists can expect delays on Highway #1 eastbound in Surrey at the 192 overpass after a commercial truck hit an overpass.

The overpass has been visibly damaged, and police are working with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit to ensure the roadway is safe.

BC Highway Patrol was called in just before 9:30 a.m. on January 14, by motorists who witnessed the overpass strike. Witnesses said that a commercial truck hit the overpass while towing an excavator on a flatdeck trailer.

“Police are working with CVSE (Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement) to investigate how this happened and ensure appropriate enforcement,” says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “The eastbound right lane was immediately shut down due to the collision, and motorists should expect delays in the area.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit will examine the damage to the overpass to ensure that it is safe for travel. Motorists are encouraged to monitor www.DriveBC.ca to plan around traffic delays.