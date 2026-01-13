January 13 UPDATE High Streamflow Advisory, Flood Watch Downgraded – Includes the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley (BC River Forecast Centre) – JANUARY 13 UPDATE – The BC River Forecast Centre has downgraded the Flood Watch to a High Streamflow advisory for the Lower Mainland, including the Fraser Valley.

Be aware:

Rivers and creeks will continue to have a high streamflow

Avoid walking near river edges, ditches or fast-moving water

Residents are asked to:

Stay away from stream banks and watch for changing conditions, particularly if you live in low-lying areas or near waterways. (Riverbanks that look stable can be eroded beneath the surface, causing unstable ground that could collapse.)

Ensure your catch basins are clear of debris and leaves. If you notice your catch basins are clogged, please call the Operations Yard at 604-853-5485 or report through our City app.

Check downspouts to ensure water flows away from your home

Avoid driving through pooled water / Do not drive across flooded roads

Please visit their Heavy Rainfall webpage for more resources and information.

Alert Level

Low

January 11 UPDATE – Floodwatch for Lower Fraser including areas around the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver (UPGRADE). An atmospheric river continues to take aim at the South Coast Sunday and Monday. For the Fraser Valley the rain will continue through Sunday. However, the main brunt of moisture will arrive Sunday night and Monday for the Fraser Valley. Over this two day period of heavy rain, amounts of 75 to 100 mm can be expected. The heavy rain is expected to ease by Monday night.

JANUARY 9 ORIGINAL STORY – As of January 9, the BC River Forecast Centre is issuing a High Streamflow Advisory for:

Lower Fraser including areas around Pemberton, Fraser Valley – North and Metro Vancouver

A series of atmospheric rivers is anticipated to impact coastal British Columbia over the weekend and into next week.

On the South Coast and Lower Mainland, the heaviest period of rain is anticipated mid-day Sunday through Monday. Temperatures are expected to rise through the weekend and into next week, with the potential for significant snowmelt on Sunday and Monday.

To read the full advisory, visit: https://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm.

Please use caution around fast-flowing water and avoid recreational activities near high streamflow rivers or streams. Predicted rainfall and river flows are lower than the forecasts for the December storm event, but City staff will continue to monitor river levels and share information as it becomes available.