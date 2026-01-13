Highway 1 Pothole Repair Near Hope

Fraser Valley – Potholes are always a nuisance. This season’s atmospheric rivers coupled with freeze and thaw conditions have left a string of pothole problems on Highway 1.

In particular, on January 13, close to 15 vehicles on the eastbound Highway 1 near the Hope Weigh Scales, have run into tire and wheel issues when hitting the potholes are the posted speed (100KMH).

Emil Anderson Maintenance posted an update to social media as they are trying to keep up with the work. Cold patching can only do so much.

What is going on?

•Prolonged freeze-thaw cycles have severely damaged many highway surfaces. In many areas, the damage has now gone beyond what routine patching and maintenance can safely and effectively address.

• Affected sections—especially in the slow lanes—are our top priority.

New Information-

• We’re reducing the variable corridor speed limit to 60 km/h (3/5 split) heading toward Chilliwack. This step is part of our joint effort with the Ministry of Transportation to ensure the safety of both motorists and work crews, while repair work is underway.

What you will see-

• EAM crews are out every single day, regardless of weather, performing emergency pothole patching, fracture repairs, milling, and more. While these potholes continue to be patched, regular weather and driving creates them to reopen fast.

• You may encounter work zones, equipment, and slowed or shifted traffic. Please drive accordingly—slow down, stay alert, and watch for our crews.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we push ahead with temporary repairs and plan for longer-term fixes. Your safety is our top concern.

Thank you for your support. — The EAM Road Maintenance Team

2025 Emil Anderson Highway 1 Bridal Falls