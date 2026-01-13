CANCELLED – FVRD Evacuation Alert for Electoral Area E – Chilliwack to Chilliwack Lake (MAP INCLUDED)

FVRD – JANUARY 13 UPDATE – EVACUATION ALERT RESCIND/CANCELLATION – ELECTORAL AREA E – LANDS NEAR THE CHILLIWACK RIVER January 13, 2026: The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert Rescind/Cancelled for Electoral Area E – Lands near the Chilliwack River because of current lower river levels. An Evacuation Alert or Order may need to be reissued; however, if that is deemed necessary, the Evacuation Alert/Order process will re-commence.



Evacuation Alert Rescinded/Cancelled from the following properties:

• Between the City of Chilliwack boundary and Allison Pool/Big Bend, lands south of Chilliwack Lake and O’Byrne Road and lands adjacent to the Chilliwack River as shown on the map below; and,

• Between Allison Pool and Chilliwack Lake, lands near the Chilliwack River or within the Chilliwack River floodplain including the Paulsen Road subdivision.

• Link to the Evacuation Alert Rescind https://www.fvrd.ca/EN/meta/news/news-archives/2026/evacuation-alert-rescind-cancelled-for-electoral-area-e-lands-near-the-chilliwack-river.html



The period of flood risk associated with the January 11 – 12, 2026 atmospheric river event has sufficiently subsided for this alert to be removed. However, the Chilliwack River presents ongoing flood and erosion risk to the Electoral Area E. In addition, damage to the orphan dike in the Sheldon Road neighbourhood leaves increased risk of flooding and erosion specifically to this neighbourhood.

JANUARY 11 ORIGINAL STORY – The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for the area of Electoral Area E because of the potential danger to life and safety due to an atmospheric river event with high river flows in the Chilliwack River Valley. People must be ready to leave the Evacuation Alert area on short notice and an Evacuation Order area immediately.

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following parts of Electoral Area E:

Between the City of Chilliwack boundary and Allison Pool/Big Bend, lands south of Chilliwack Lake and O’Byrne Road; and lands adjacent to the Chilliwack River (see Evacuation Alert map); and,

Between Allison Pool and Chilliwack Lake, lands near the Chilliwack River or within the Chilliwack River floodplain including the Paulsen Road subdivision.

Areas of impact:

Environment Canada has issued a Yellow rainfall warning for the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack. The forecast confidence level is high for a long episode of rain, at times heavy, Sunday, January 11, 2026, through Monday, January 12, 2026. Over the two days, 75-100 mm of rain is expected. The main brunt of moisture will arrive Sunday evening and Monday. The heavy rain is expected to ease by Monday night. Warming temperatures will melt snow at lower and mid elevations. The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a Flood Watch for the Fraser Valley. A Flood Watch means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Rainfall and snowmelt combined are projected to result in 20 to 50 year flows in the Chilliwack River which would cause flooding and erosion of land along the Chilliwack River. The FVRD Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) continues to operate. Residents are reminded to stay away from high-risk areas, such as swift-running rivers, unstable waterway banks, landslides, dikes, and flooded areas. Due to soil saturation, expect possible erosion and debris slides. Not only are the dangers in these areas extremely high, but when people enter these areas, it puts everyone at risk, including first responders.

Visit fvrd.ca/eoc for the latest information and closure details.

Important Contact Information:

Dial 9-1-1 for Life Threatening Emergencies

Dial 778-704-0400 for the FVRD EOC Public Information Line

Dial 1-800-663-3456 for the Provincial Reporting Line (floods, landslides)

Resources Available to Residents:

Sand and sandbags are available for impacted residents at the following locations. Please bring your own shovel. Chilliwack Lake Road – Fire Hall Hunter Creek Exit – Laidlaw (see map link) https://maps.app.goo.gl/N382m3Gv47uApEFQ9 Harrison Mills – just east of the Sasquatch Inn at the intersection of Highway 7 and Chehalis FSR (see map link) https://maps.app.goo.gl/kZiM82k9D4JYsowZA



To access Emergency Support Services, go to https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

Learn more about the risks of landslides

To stay up to date on current emergencies in B.C., go to https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/

For information about roads, highways, and route interruptions, please see: https://www.drivebc.ca/

To learn more about emergency preparedness and to sign up for emergency alerts, visit https://www.fvrd.ca/EN/main/services/emergency-management.html

To sign up for emergency notifications on Alertable visit https://www.fvrd.ca/EN/main/services/emergency-management.html

Tips to Be Prepared for an Emergency:

Pre-register for Emergency Support Services by creating a profile at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

Utilize the FVRD Emergency Workbook to enhance your emergency preparedness.

Learn about the stages of an Evacuation here: https://www.fvrd.ca/EN/main/services/emergency-management/get-prepared.html

Prepare an emergency kit and grab-and-go bag