BC Transit Busses Will Now Display “Standing Room Only” If Needed

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Following the successful implementation of a new pass-up policy in Victoria in 2025, BC Transit will soon be making operational changes in all other transit systems across the province to accommodate more riders and reduce pass-ups.

Effective January 18, when seating space is exceeded, ‘Standing Room Only’ will be displayed on the outside of the bus. Transit Operators will stop and open their doors at each stop on their designated route to permit additional customers to board if they choose. Passenger boarding will continue until customers are no longer able to stay behind the red line near the front of the bus.

While this change will reduce pass-ups, BC Transit recognizes this may also mean less physical space for riders on buses without available seating. Customers are asked to remain patient and courteous, and for standing passengers to continue moving towards the back of the bus to accommodate more riders. BC Transit also appreciates customers who continue to volunteer their seats for seniors and people with mobility challenges.

Along with these policy changes, BC Transit will continue to use all available data and route planning tools to further optimize our service throughout the province.



This policy change in the Victoria Regional Transit System led to a reduction of more than 55% in customer pass-up experiences from September through December in 2025.