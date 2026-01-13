Abby Cat Daddy Feline Food Drive Underway Across Four Fraser Valley PetSmart Locations

Fraser Valley – A community wide feline food drive is now underway to support hundreds of cats across the Fraser Valley, with donation bins available at four local PetSmart locations through the end of the month.

Abby Cat Daddy the Feline Advocate Society has once again partnered with PetSmart to collect much needed cat food for both community cats and local families struggling to afford pet food. The food drive officially began yesterday and runs until the final day of the month.

Donation bins are located near the cashiers at the following PetSmart stores:

• Abbotsford Sumas

• Abbotsford Highstreet

• Chilliwack

• Surrey Boardwalk

The donated food will directly support more than 200 community cats through Trap Neuter Return caretakers, as well as over 100 cats helped monthly through Abby Cat Daddy’s Feline Food Bank program. The organization reports a continued rise in demand as food costs increase and more community members reach out for assistance.

“Food insecurity impacts animals just as much as people,” says Logan Bryan, Founder of Abby Cat Daddy the Feline Advocate Society. “This drive allows community members to make a simple but powerful difference by picking up an extra can or bag of food while they shop.”

Community members are encouraged to donate dry or wet cat food of any brand. Every donation helps ensure cats remain fed, healthy, and out of shelters.

Those unable to donate food in store can learn more about Abby Cat Daddy’s programs and other ways to help by visiting theabbycatdaddy.ca.

About Abby Cat Daddy the Feline Advocate Society

Abby Cat Daddy the Feline Advocate Society is a registered Canadian charity dedicated to improving the lives of cats through Trap Neuter Return, low cost spay and neuter programs, a Feline Food Bank, adoption services, and community education across the Fraser Valley.