Structure Fires Over the Weekend in Chilliwack – Wellington and Ballam

Chilliwack – Two weekend structure fires in Chilliwack

First, house fire:

On Friday afternoon (at approximately 4:30pm on January 9) the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house fire located in the 45000 block of Wellington Avenue.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1 and 4 and on arrival, reported smoke venting from multiple areas of the structure. Initial arriving crews quickly began an exterior fire attack while securing a water supply to bring the fire under control. The interior of the structure sustained minor fire, smoke and water damage.

Fire crews completed a primary search of the vacant structure confirming there was no one in the building at the time of the fire.

There were no civilian or firefighter injures.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP.

Second, barn fire:

Early Monday morning January 12(at approximately 1:30AM) the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 47000 block of Ballam Rd.

The initial responding officer, seeing a glow in the sky in the area of the initial report, upgraded the incident to a 2nd alarm while on route. Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6. On arrival, fire crews confirmed there was a barn fully involved in fire.

Fire crews worked quickly to contain the fire while setting up a rural water supply shuttle to bring the fire under control. Hose streams were also deployed to protect adjacent structures, confining the damage to the structure initially involved. Due to building structural concerns caused by the fire an excavator was brought in to assist firefighters extinguishing hot spots.

There was no firefighter, or civilian injuries, and there were no animals housed in the barn at the time of the fire.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP.